Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of General Electric Company – GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 06:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of General Electric Company (“GE” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  GE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether GE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 1, 2018, GE disclosed a $23 billion goodwill impairment charge to its GE Power segment.  Shortly after this announcement, GE learned that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had expanded its ongoing investigation relating to the Company’s revenue recognition and internal controls over financial reporting to include the GE Power Charge.  On October 30, 2018, GE announced the expansion of the SEC’s investigation and further announced that the Department of Justice was also investigating GE.  Following these announcements, GE’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 8.78%, to close at $10.18 per share on October 30, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pApache Lowers 2019 Budget Estimate, Sees Adjusted Production Within Guidance
DJ
07:35pHarpoon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
07:34pPRIMERICA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:34pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pPRIZE MINING : Files Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements
AQ
07:30pPILOT ENERGY : Appendix 3Z - Xingjin Wang
PU
07:30pSQUARE : How Small Businesses Can Use Social Media to Grow
PU
07:30pPILOT ENERGY : Appendix 3Z - Tung Leung Wong
PU
07:28pSONY : announces first-ever share buyback, stock rises five percent
RE
07:27pBSB BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources
3BB&T : BB&T : to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
4Part of Keystone oil pipeline remains shut after potential leak
5Oil drops as global economic concerns grip market

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.