Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. - GSS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:08am EDT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) (NYSEAMERICAN: GSS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Golden Star and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 31, 2019, Golden Star announced disappointing second-quarter 2019 financial results, wherein the Company materially cut its production guidance and increased its cash operating cost estimates. Golden Star disclosed that multiple issues had negatively impacted its mines, including the use of insufficient geological and geotechnical data and poor drilling strategies and techniques. 

On this news, Golden Star’s stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 17%, to close at $3.55 per share on July 31, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aVONOVIA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:34aChina to Overtake the United States as the Most Resilient IPO Market in 2020
BU
02:33aQ1 RESULTS : flat sales reflect unprecedented impact of Covid-19
PU
02:33aFUJI OIL : Notice of Amendment to Consolidated Earnings Forecast
PU
02:33aMEGGITT : Q1 trading update
PU
02:33aBW ENERGY : 2020 Annual General Meeting – Notice
AQ
02:32aUNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
DJ
02:31aCMIC Group Supports Clinical Trials and Manufacturing of Influenza Antiviral Drug “Avigan® Tablet” and Contributes to Accelerating Provision for COVID-19 Patients
BU
02:31aTEMENOS : Launches SaaS Explainable AI Models to Help Banks Support Small Businesses and Retail Customers During COVID-19 Crisis
BU
02:31aTOTAL : Acquires Tullow Entire Interests in the Uganda Lake Albert Project
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
2U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group