Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. - GSS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) (NYSEAMERICAN: GSS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Golden Star and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 31, 2019, Golden Star announced disappointing second-quarter 2019 financial results, wherein the Company materially cut its production guidance and increased its cash operating cost estimates.  Golden Star disclosed that multiple issues had negatively impacted its mines, including the use of insufficient geological and geotechnical data and poor drilling strategies and techniques. 

On this news, Golden Star’s stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 17%, to close at $3.55 per share on July 31, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aGuardant Health Presents Data at DDW Virtual Meeting Highlighting its Early Cancer Detection Program
GL
10:16aVMW ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of VMware, Inc. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – VMW
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. - GSS
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. - LBRT
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against HF Foods Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – HFFG
GL
10:00aMillicom terminates Telefónica Costa Rica purchase agreement
GL
09:47aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
4TATNEFT : TATNEFT : Russian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group