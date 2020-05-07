Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. - GSS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:13am EDT

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) (NYSEAMERICAN: GSS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Golden Star and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 31, 2019, Golden Star announced disappointing second-quarter 2019 financial results, wherein the Company materially cut its production guidance and increased its cash operating cost estimates.  Golden Star disclosed that multiple issues had negatively impacted its mines, including the use of insufficient geological and geotechnical data and poor drilling strategies and techniques. 

On this news, Golden Star’s stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 17%, to close at $3.55 per share on July 31, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:21aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
PR
11:21aMessagepoint Named a Customer Communications Management Leader for Third Consecutive Year in the Aspire Leaderboard
BU
11:20aARTESIAN RESOURCES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:20aEVONIK : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:20aSTYLE.ME : Launches Advisory Board For Market Expansion
PR
11:20aSCOR-PSE Chair on macroeconomic risk presents the 2020 Young Researcher Award to Ludwig Straub, Assistant Professor at Harvard, and Robert Ulbricht, Assistant Professor at Boston College
GL
11:19aSPAREBANKEN VEST : - successful AT1 capital issue
AQ
11:19aJourneyTEAM Recognized by Inc. Magazine as 2020 Best Workplace
GL
11:18aSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Orex President Provides Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group