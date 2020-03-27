Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. – GOSS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOSS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gossamer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Gossamer’s most advanced product is its GB001 drug, a DP2 antagonist, in development to treat asthma. In February 2019, Gossamer conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 19.8 million shares of common stock priced at $19.00 per share. Then, on December 16, 2019, Novartis announced that it was terminating the development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma after it failed a pair of phase 3 clinical trials.

Following this announcement, Gossamer’s stock price fell $9.41 per share, or 37.09%, to close at $15.96 per share on December 16, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:28pMETALFRIO : announces its 4Q19 and full year of 2019 Earnings Release
PU
08:23pEMBRAER S A : Proxy Card - 2020 Embraer Shareholders Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
08:18pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Is it a TDR? How to analyze the coming wave of modifications?
PU
08:14pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (SPR) INVESTORS WITH $100K+ LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Two Weeks Away In Securities Class Action, Fraudulent Period Expanded
GL
08:13pQUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Closes $500,000 Private Placement
PU
08:13pAIA Commends Bipartisan Leadership on the CARES Act
PU
08:13pEMBRAER S A : Distance Voting - 2020 Shareholders Ordinary Meeting
PU
08:10pFirm Capital Property Trust Announces Intention to Commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
08:09pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Paysign, Inc. and Certain Officers – PAYS
GL
08:08pTRUMP TELLS GM : Stop 'wasting time', build ventilators to address coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TRUMP TELLS GM: Stop 'wasting time', build ventilators to address coronavirus
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
5AIA Commends Bipartisan Leadership on the CARES Act

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group