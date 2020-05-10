Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. – GOSS

NEW YORK, May 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOSS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Gossamer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Gossamer’s most advanced product is its GB001 drug, a DP2 antagonist, in development to treat asthma. On or around February 8, 2019, Gossamer conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 19,837,500 shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on December 16, 2019, Novartis announced that it was terminating the development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma after it failed a pair of phase 3 clinical trials.

Following this announcement, Gossamer’s stock price fell $9.41 per share, or 37.09%, to close at $15.96 per share on December 16, 2019.

