Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GrubHub Inc. – GRUB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GrubHub Inc. (“GrubHub” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRUB).  

The investigation concerns whether GrubHub and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of GrubHub and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation,  you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pMEREDITH : DISH Network May Drop Meredith-Owned Stations
PU
06:15pUR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Section 232 Trade Action
PU
06:15pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces a Consumer Class Action Filed Against Mazda for Defective Water Pumps
BU
06:12pVolkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
RE
06:10pACCOR : A true wellness moment in Bangkok
PU
06:10pZERO-WASTE RESTAURANTS : the next step in sustainable dining
PU
06:10pFACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
RE
06:08pFACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues
RE
06:06pNW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6
GL
06:02pH.s.h. prince albert ii launches monabike, monaco's new fully-electric bike share from pbsc urban solutions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4UR-ENERGY INC. : UR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Se..
5TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors of Important Deadline in Securities..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About