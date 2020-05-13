Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HF Foods Group Inc. - HFFG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors HF Foods Group Inc. (“HF Foods” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFFG).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HF Foods and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that HF Foods had failed to disclose, among other issues: (i) transactions with related parties; (ii) its flagrant misuse of shareholder funds; and (iii) its gaming of FTSE/Russell Index criteria. 

Following the publication of the Hindenburg Research report, HF Foods’ stock price fell $2.52 per share, or 20.45%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05/14ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Notes
PR
05/14SONORO METALS : Withdraws Cerro Caliche Project Development Report
AQ
05/14CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Jan-Apr New-Contract Value Rose 1.0%
DJ
05/14NEWCREST MINING : announces expiration and results of Any and All Tender Offer
PU
05/14JG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
05/14NORANDA INCOME FUND : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05/14WILDBRAIN : Reports Results for Q3 2020 and Announces $25 Million Financing for Growth Initiatives
PR
05/14Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis
BU
05/14XP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.
GL
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond  Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BBBY
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off po..
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
4HANG SENG : Asian stocks set to slide on U.S. Fed fears, interest rate stance
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group