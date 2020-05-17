Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Hanmi Financial Corporation (“Hanmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAFC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hanmi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 28, 2020, Hanmi issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019.  Therein, Hanmi reported net income of $3.1 million for the quarter, which included “a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.”  According to Hanmi’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, “[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values.” 

On this news, Hanmi’s stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 9.43%, to close at $16.99 per share on January 29, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. - LBRT
GL
01:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. – GOSS
GL
01:06pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Oil Licensing Round - CSOs Want Beneficial Owners of Bidding Firms Published
AQ
01:02pPAYS UPCOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
BU
01:01pXP BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST XP, INC. AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : May 20, 2020
BU
01:01pAOSL DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
BU
01:01pLOGC DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
BU
01:01pGPOR LOOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Gulfport Energy Corporation Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
BU
12:52pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AnaptysBio, Inc. - ANAB
GL
12:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3MODERNA, INC. : Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed
4MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group