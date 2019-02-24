Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 09:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“HIIQ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  HIIQ).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether HIIQ and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 2, 2018, HIIQ announced that it had immediately suspended its relationship with Health Benefits One LLC (“HBO”), an entity which the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) alleged had misleadingly sold HII policies, among others, as “comprehensive health insurance.”  HIIQ additionally stated that, for the 2018 fiscal year to date, HBO “was the agency of record for less than 10% of HIIQ’s submitted policies.” 

On this news, HIIQ’s stock price fell $4.47 per share, more than 8%, to close at $46.27 per share on November 2, 2018.  HIIQ’s stock price continued to decline over the next trading session to close at $39.62 per share on November 5, 2018. 

Then, on November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report entitled “HIIQ: Boiler Rooms, ‘Worthless’ Policies, and Defrauded Families,” alleging, among other things, that more than half of the Company’s revenues were derived from boiler room operations that had recently been shut down by the FTC and that a “material portion” of the Company’s policies were likely “contaminated by insurance fraud.”  Following this news, HIIQ’s stock price fell $1.93, or nearly 6%, to close at $31.20 per share on November 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : China's Huawei announces folding 5g smartphone
RE
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bristow Group, Inc. – BRS
GL
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS
GL
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AT&T Inc. - T
GL
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. - DPZ
GL
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avon Products, Inc. – AVP
GL
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
GL
08:57aTEAMS : Solskjaer makes midfield change
PU
08:51aSASFIN : acquires stake in financial lender Payabill to help SMEs grow
AQ
08:37aDIALOG AXIATA : ZEE5 forays into Sri Lankan market with Dialog Axiata partnership 
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2U.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump's deadline
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett says prospects poor for 'elephant-sized acquisition'
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance
5SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche nearing $5 billion deal to acquire Spark Therapeutics - WS..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.