Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:53pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (“Herbalife” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  HLF).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Herbalife and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 8, 2019, Herbalife announced the resignation, effective immediately, of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Richard Goudis.  Herbalife merely stated that “Mr. Goudis’ departure . . . pertains to comments which recently came to light made by Mr. Goudis prior to his role as CEO, that are contrary to the Company’s expense-related policies and business practices.”

Then, on February 7, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that Goudis’ resignation was prompted “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.”  Citing “people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported that “[w]hen Mr. Goudis was Herbalife’s chief financial officer about a decade ago, he told a colleague working in Hong Kong or mainland China to ignore the company’s expense-account limit on entertainment spending” and that a recording of the conversation had “reached the Justice Department, which has been investigating whether [Herbalife] violated foreign bribery laws in its business dealings in China.”  Following this news, Herbalife’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 7, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pWATCH : BOV Hackers falsified 13 million in transactions – PM
AQ
03:30pSPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:30pMOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA : (Zain) announces reduction of its accumulated loss to 30.84% of its capital.
AQ
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 13
DJ
03:28pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ARLO, IMMU, DBVT AND YRIV : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
03:27pCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Launch of The Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award scholarship
PU
03:27pCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Release of Additional 1 megawatt (MW) and New Rates for CORE Programme
PU
03:23pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SGYP
PR
03:21pASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. - MHLD
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro
2CRITEO SA : CRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Swung to Net Profit in 2018
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
5BIC : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.