Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:13pm EST

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (“Herbalife” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Herbalife and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 8, 2019, Herbalife announced the resignation, effective immediately, of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Richard Goudis.  Herbalife merely stated that “Mr. Goudis’ departure . . . pertains to comments which recently came to light made by Mr. Goudis prior to his role as CEO, that are contrary to the Company’s expense-related policies and business practices.”   

Then, on February 7, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that Goudis’ resignation was prompted “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.” Citing “people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported that “[w]hen Mr. Goudis was Herbalife’s chief financial officer about a decade ago, he told a colleague working in Hong Kong or mainland China to ignore the company’s expense-account limit on entertainment spending” and that a recording of the conversation had “reached the Justice Department, which has been investigating whether [Herbalife] violated foreign bribery laws in its business dealings in China.” Following this news, Herbalife’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 7, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pAUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
06:01pWOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
PR
06:01pHESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
BU
06:00pCurrency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 7, 2019 and new members of the board of directors.
GL
05:59pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 7, 2019 and new members of the board of directors.
AQ
05:56pMANCHESTER UNITED : Now Paul Pogba needs to perform on a consistent basis, says Ryan Giggs
AQ
05:55pZION OIL & GAS : FORM 10-K for twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (.pdf)
PU
05:55pZION OIL & GAS : FORM 8-K related to item 8.01 filed on March 6, 2019
PU
05:55pZION OIL & GAS : FORM 8-K related to item 3.01 filed on January 14, 2019
PU
05:54pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual Ge..
2HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
3CONDUENT INC : WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.