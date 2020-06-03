Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ICU Medical, Inc. - ICUI

06/03/2020 | 04:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ICU Medical, Inc. (“ICU Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICUI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ICU Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 8, 2020, ICU announced that the Company was “voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer’s Injection, USP,” advising that “[t]he products are being recalled to the hospital/user level due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide” and cautioning that “[a]dministration of a drug product that contains metal particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death.” 

On this news, ICU’s stock price fell $19.26 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $198.10 per share on May 8, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
