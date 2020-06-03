Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ICU Medical, Inc. - ICUI

NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ICU Medical, Inc. (“ICU Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICUI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether ICU Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 8, 2020, ICU announced that the Company was “voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer’s Injection, USP,” advising that “[t]he products are being recalled to the hospital/user level due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide” and cautioning that “[a]dministration of a drug product that contains metal particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death.”

On this news, ICU’s stock price fell $19.26 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $198.10 per share on May 8, 2020.

