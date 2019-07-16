Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ideanomics Inc. - IDEX

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ideanomics Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Ideanomics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2018, Ideanomics issued a press release disclosing that the Company “intend[ed] to phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” Ideanomics also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2018,” citing “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”

On this news, Ideanomics’ stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 48.77%, to close at $1.67 per share on November 14, 2018.

