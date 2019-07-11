Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kingstone Companies, Inc. - KINS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Kingstone Companies, Inc. (“Kingstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KINS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Kingstone and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 29, 2019, Kingstone disclosed a $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its incurred but not reported (“IBNR”) reserves, based on a “comprehensive review of [the Company’s] claims operations.” As a result of the charges, Kingstone “expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points.” 

On this news, Kingstone’s stock price fell $2.07 per share, or 15.13%, to close at $11.61 per share on April 30, 2019. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pCOMPUTER MODELLING : Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors
AQ
06:01pMTS : Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027
PR
06:01piNova Pharmaceuticals recognized as one of the Best Places To Work in Philippines for 2019
BU
05:59pNFI : Trinity Metro launches Fort Worth's zero-emission service with buses from New Flyer
AQ
05:59pCEMEX DE CV : technology will give long life to the new "Puente La Unidad" bridge
PU
05:58pScandinavian Designs Chooses to Optimize Their Operations With Jesta I.S.'s Merchandising and Omnichannel Solutions
BU
05:57pRYERSON : to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6th to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05:57pUnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Tropical Storm Barry in Gulf States
BU
05:55pLOBLAW : Hope Blooms planting seeds of change in Toronto
AQ
05:55pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUL 11, 2019 Difficult Weather Conditions at the Port of New Orleans
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
4KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About