Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LAIX Inc. - LAIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LAIX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 12, 2020, LAIX issued a press release announcing the Company’s unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. For the quarter, LAIX reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.60 on revenue of $33.2 million, both of which fell short of consensus estimates. 

On this news, LAIX’s stock price fell $0.69 per share, or 15.4%, to close at $3.79 per share on March 13, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pAssocia Cares Begins Distribution of Funds to Organizations Across North America for COVID-19 Relief Efforts
GL
03:24pAZUL 3D : Protects Healthcare Workers Facing COVID-19 Crisis—Printing 1,000 Face Shields Per Day Per Printer
BU
03:24pStock Investors Buy Into Corporate Bond Surge
DJ
03:23pBP WILL NOT CUT JOBS OVER NEXT THREE MONTHS : CEO Looney
RE
03:23pUNISYNC : Announces results of agm
AQ
03:21pCERBER : CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:21pSECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:18pCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Indicators of Global Systemic Importance for 2019
PU
03:18pCAPSTONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:18pCREDEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
5BRENT : Brent hits 18-year low, U.S. crude dips below $20/bbl

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group