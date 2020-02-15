Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Landec Corporation - LNDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 09:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Landec Corporation  (“Landec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNDC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Landec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 2, 2020, Landec disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding “potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (‘FCPA’) compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting” at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018. 

On this news, Landec’s stock price fell $1.14 per share, or 10.21%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP|
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aCORRECTED : Rugby: Wild Knights remain perfect with late try flurry
AQ
09:11aRebuffed by UK, U.S. pitches 'big tent' for Huawei rivals in Europe
RE
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Landec Corporation - LNDC
GL
08:44aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel kicks off 'Let's Colour' initiative with successful event at SOS Children's Villages
AQ
08:23aMACROASIA : Lucio Tan's MacroAsia, Chinese partner to build Sangley Airport Phase 1
AQ
08:21aAgreements with Saudi, UAE companies on renewable energy to boost investments in Azerbaijan
AQ
08:13aCHINA BANKING : sees big drop in new virus cases; France reports death
AQ
08:04aEIRGENIX : Receives Approval from Japan's PMDA
AQ
08:04aAPPLE : Taiwan's Foxconn Technology and Yulon to develop electric cars together
AQ
08:04aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Board of directors meeting of Popular Islamic Modaraba
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet Unit Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Business -- WSJ
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliation
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : CREDIT MARKETS : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade
4Big oil traders start investing in renewables
5CITIGROUP INC. : Citigroup CEO's Pay Remains at $24 Million -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group