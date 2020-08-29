Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. - LX

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“LexinFintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether LexinFintech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 25, 2020, Grizzly Research (“Grizzly”) issued a research report on LexinFintech alleging, among other issues, that the Company reported “unfathomably low” delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments and that LexinFintech engaged in undisclosed related party transactions. The Grizzly report further alleged that a review of LexinFintech’s web traffic called into question the Company’s purported growth.

On this news, LexinFintech’s American depository share price fell $0.47 per share, or 5.52%, to close at $8.04 per share on August 25, 2020.

