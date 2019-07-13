Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Livent Corporation - LTHM

07/13/2019 | 10:00am EDT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Livent Corporation  (“Livent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTHM).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Livent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining this class action]

In October 2018, Livent completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 23 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.  On February 11, 2019, Livent released its fourth quarter 2018 financial results, advising investors that the Company had missed top line sales targets, citing difficulties negotiating contracts with existing customers.  On this news, Livent’s stock price fell $0.57 per share, over 4%, to close at $12.55 per share on February 12, 2019. 

Then, on May 8, 2019, Livent announced disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2019, citing further customer issues.  On this news, Livent’s stock price fell $1.70 per share, nearly 16%, to close at $9.03 per share on May 8, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
