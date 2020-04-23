Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of  LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. - LOGC

04/23/2020 | 11:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“LogicBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether LogicBio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 10, 2020, LogicBio issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the Company’s Investigational New Drug submission for its product candidate LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions. 

On this news, LogicBio’s stock price fell $3.34 per share, or 31.96%, to close at $7.11 per share on February 11, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


