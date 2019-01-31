Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Markel Corporation (“Markel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MKL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Markel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2018, Markel disclosed that it had been contacted by U.S. and Bermuda authorities on November 30, 2018 regarding “loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Markel.

Following this news, Markel’s stock price fell $99.70 per share, or 8.69%, to close at $1,048.23 per share on December 7, 2018.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com