Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

12/22/2018 | 12:02am CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Marriott and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed the discovery of “a data security incident involving [its] Starwood guest reservation database” and “that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information [from the database] and took steps towards removing it.”  Marriott stated that “information on up to approximately 500 million guests” had been subject to unauthorized access since 2014.  Following this news, Marriott’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 30, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
