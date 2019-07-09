Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Marriott and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On July 9, 2019, Marriott announced that “the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has communicated its intent to issue a fine in the amount of £99,200,396 against the company in relation to the Starwood guest reservation database incident that Marriott announced on November 30, 2018.” Also, on July 9, 2019, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced that his office had sued Marriott for misleading consumers and allegedly collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in profit by charging hidden resort fees.

On this news, Marriott’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 1.26%, to close at $139.52 per share on July 9, 2019.

