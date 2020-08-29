Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDonald's Corporation - MCD

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of McDonald’s Corporation (“McDonald’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether McDonald’s and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 3, 2019, McDonald’s announced the termination of Steve Easterbrook from his role as McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer, finding that Easterbrook had “demonstrated poor judgment” in engaging in a consensual relationship with a McDonald’s employee, in violation of Company policy. On this news, McDonald’s stock price fell $5.28 per share, or 2.72%, to close at $188.66 per share on November 4, 2019.

Then, on August 10, 2020, McDonald’s sued Easterbrook in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to recoup a severance package worth more than $40 million, alleging, among other things, that Easterbrook had concealed details of three “physical sexual relationships” with employees and had awarded stock valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars to one of the employees.

