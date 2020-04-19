Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. - MMSI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (“Merit Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMSI).  

The investigation concerns whether Merit Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of Merit Medical and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation,  you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pAscendis Pharma A/S Announces Top-line Data from Fixed Dose Portion of Phase 2 Trial Demonstrating Potential of TransCon™ PTH as a Replacement Therapy for Hypoparathyroidism
GL
03:13pFACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE GAMING APP ON MONDAY : New York Times
RE
03:01pBED BATH & BEYOND : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - BBBY
PR
02:54pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Zambian official says Glencore reverses plan to shutter copper mines
RE
02:38pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. - MMSI
GL
02:08pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Kvika sells its shareholding in Korta hf.
AQ
02:01pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors of the May 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed By Firm - NCLH
GL
01:05pKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Press Release
EQ
01:01pCLOROX : Head of grocery group talks virus impact, shopping habits
AQ
12:05pTOYOTA MOTOR : No single ventilator, but Nasarawa buys N500m cars for lawmakers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Bets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years
2GILEAD SCIENCES : Stock market gains alongside economic pain; some worry about over-optimism
3UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : Steelmakers Suffer Worst Slump in a Decade
4CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Cutting Ties With Anthony Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds
5SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP : FOSUN PHARMA : Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) For Its C..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group