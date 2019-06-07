Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Metro Bank PLC - MBNKF

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Metro Bank PLC (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) (OTC MKTS: MBNKF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Metro Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2019, Metro Bank announced the loss of certain large commercial and partnership customers following a disclosure earlier in the year of an accounting error in the Company’s risk-weighted assets, as well as adjustments made for the Company’s full-year 2018 results.

On this news, Metro Bank’s stock price fell $1.69 per share, or over 16%, to close at $8.76 per share on May 2, 2019.

