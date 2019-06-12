Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Metro Bank PLC - MBNKF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Metro Bank PLC  (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) (OTC MKTS: MBNKF).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Metro Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining this class action]

On May 1, 2019, Metro Bank announced the loss of certain large commercial and partnership customers following a disclosure earlier in the year of an accounting error in the Company’s risk-weighted assets, as well as adjustments made for the Company’s full-year 2018 results. 

On this news, Metro Bank’s stock price fell $1.69 per share, or over 16%, to close at $8.76 per share on May 2, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:58pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Misled Shareholders According to Lawsuit
BU
07:55pOANDO : minority shareholders query SEC over suspension of AGM
AQ
07:49pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft float changes for California drivers
AQ
07:49pCARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
PU
07:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eros International plc - EROS
PR
07:46pTHC GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX : THC) Granted Cannabis Manufacture Licence
AQ
07:45pQATAR'S BANKING SECTOR EMBRACING DIGITAL AGENDA : Kpmg
AQ
07:45pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat introduces 5G network at Abu Dhabi's MTB
AQ
07:45pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB announces to implement stock split today
AQ
07:45pAHLI BANK : Ahlibank names Mozoon as new reward partner
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : raises full-year forecast, beats quarterly estimates
3AIRBUS SE : CFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
5CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (A : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Compe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About