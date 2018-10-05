Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 11:29pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated (“Microchip” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Microchip and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On March 1, 2018, Microchip announced that it would acquire Microsemi Corp. (“Microsemi”) for $68.78 per share in cash.  In announcing the acquisition, Microchip stated that the acquisition would be “immediately accretive”—i.e., positive to earnings per share—to Microchip going forward.  On May 29, 2018, Microchip announced the completion of the Microsemi acquisition, advising investors that the “acquisition will significantly enhance our product portfolio, end-market diversification, operational capabilities and customer scale.” 

On August 9, 2018, Microchip announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018.  During a conference call following the Company’s earnings announcement, Microchip’s Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that Microchip’s due diligence on Microsemi prior to the acquisition had been inadequate and that much of Microsemi’s revenue reported prior to the merger was not supported by end-user demand, but rather resulted from excess distribution into the channel. 

Following these disclosures, Microchip’s stock price fell $10.67 per share, or 10.88%, to close at $87.41 August 10, 2018, on heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Skechers U.S.A., Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:28aKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Material Fact – Pending Documents for the Closing of the Operation with SOMOS
PU
12:28aBEMIS : Form Description Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
12:25aStatement from Woz U Regarding CBS News’ Story
GL
12:23aU.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
RE
12:23aHOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF 500 SQUARE FEET : See How This City Renter Did It
PU
12:19aPETROQUEST ENERGY : Lafayette's PetroQuest Energy gets additional extension on overdue debt payment to Oct. 19
AQ
12:18aNORTHROP GRUMMAN STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF THE PRESIDENTIAL REPORT : Assessing and Strengthening the Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base and Supply Resiliency of the United States
PU
12:18aDOMMO ENERGIA : Production in the Atlanta Field
PU
12:18aGAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : Belle of Baton Rouge changes hands for $18 million as part of Tropicana acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Enables the Digital Economy
2CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
3STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. : STRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Corporate Update
4ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update
5ENCANTO POTASH CORP : ENCANTO POTASH : Announces Management Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.