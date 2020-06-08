Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA

06/08/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Moderna, Inc. (“Moderna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 18, 2020, Moderna announced Phase 1 trial results for a candidate vaccine for COVID-19 under development by the Company, indicating that the candidate appeared to generate an immune response similar to the response seen in individuals who have been infected by the virus and recovered.  Specifically, Moderna reported that eight patients who received two doses of the vaccine at the lowest and middle doses tested — 25 and 100 micrograms — developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels similar to people who had recovered from the infection.  In the days following Moderna’s announcement, the Company’s announcement was the subject of skeptical commentary from multiple sources.  For example, on May 19, 2020, STAT published an article entitled “Vaccine experts say Moderna didn’t produce data critical to assessing Covid-19 vaccine,” which noted, in part, that “[w]hile Moderna blitzed the media, it revealed very little information — and most of what it did disclose was words, not data.” 

Over the three trading sessions following Moderna’s May 18, 2020 announcement, the Company’s stock price fell $12.95 per share, or 16.19%, to close at $67.05 per share on May 21, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.  Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions.  Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct.  The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members.  See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
