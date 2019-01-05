Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 09:01am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGI).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether MoneyGram and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 8, 2018, shortly before market close, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) issued a press release entitled “MoneyGram Agrees to Pay $125 Million to Settle Allegations that the Company Violated the FTC’s 2009 Order and Breached a 2012 DOJ Deferred Prosecution Agreement”.  The press release stated that the FTC had filed a complaint against MoneyGram alleging, in part, that MoneyGram: (i) “failed to implement the comprehensive fraud prevention program mandated by” a 2009 FTC order; (ii) “was aware for years of the high levels of fraud and suspicious activities involving certain agents”; (iii) allowed its computerized monitoring system to malfunction even though the system was aimed at blocking known fraudsters from using its service; (iv) failed to properly vet its agents and provide appropriate training on how to detect and prevent consumer fraud, including at locations with high fraud rates; and (v) failed to share complaints concerning fraud-induced money transfers with the FTC.  Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2018, reporting that “[m]oney transfer revenue” decreased “15% on a reported basis . . . as compared to third quarter 2017”, citing “the impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls.”  On this news, MoneyGram’s stock price fell $2.20 per share, or roughly 49.2%, to close at $2.27 per share on November 9, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aTS NOTICE DEADLINE : Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.; Reminds of Important Feb. Investor Deadline – TS
GL
09:31aCOST INVESTOR NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation; Important Jan 7 Case Deadline – COST
GL
09:30aSlower rise in commercial work weighs on construction growth
AQ
09:30aHUSKY ENERGY : greenlights another Saskatchewan SAGD project
AQ
09:29aHOCHTIEF : picked for Australian hospital
AQ
09:29aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : McCarthy tapped for $310M Phoenix airport expansion
AQ
09:20aDUBAI INVESTMENT : Investments' Fujairah tower set for 2020 completion
AQ
09:20aDP WORLD : Dubai kicks off cruise tourism season welcoming 5 giant vessels
AQ
09:16aYRCW NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline First-Filed Case – YRCW
BU
09:16aYRIV NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Class Action – YRIV
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2S&P 500 : Fund managers hoping for stock rally look to emerging markets
3BAYER : BAYER : Gets Leg Up in Case Over Weedkiller
4APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
5UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Unum Therapeutics Announces 2019 Goals and Expected Milest..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.