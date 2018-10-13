Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 01:09am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nektar Therapeutics (“NKTR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  NKTR).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nektar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 1, 2018, Plainview LLC (“Plainview”) published a report entitled “NKTR-214: Pegging the Value at Zero”.  The report addressed the efficacy of Nektar’s lead clinical-stage drug NKTR-214, which the Company has touted as “a promising treatment for cancer, particularly in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.”  The Plainview report stated that “Nektar hypothesized that IL-2 [a naturally occurring cytokine] could be improved by adding polyethylene glycol molecules to it (pegylating it) to extend the half-life and block interaction with” a specific receptor, but that “[u]nfortunately, the anticipated benefits did not materialize and pegylation has proved to be a drag on efficacy.”  The Plainview report asserted that the core concept of Nektar’s plan to develop NKTR-214 into “a new universal cancer treatment” “has never worked in practice”, and further asserted that Nektar’s decision to only disclose certain trial results represented “an unprecedented level of data opacity.” 

Following publication of the Plainview report, Nektar’s stock price fell $5.63 per share, or 9.24%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $55.33 per share on October 2, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aNOW BOARDING : World’s Longest Flight From Singapore To Newark Takes Nearly 18 Hours
PU
02:48aSUPERDRY : How to clean and care for a leather jacket
PU
02:48aUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Oct 12
DJ
02:46aMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
BU
02:42aVelocity Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
GL
02:40aSIMON BUSINESS SCHOOL : Hosts Annual Diversity Conference
PR
02:38aEZION : Reset Of Conversion Price To Remain The Same As S$0.2763
PU
02:35aQuake warning system to be in place by 2023
AQ
02:28aSOUTHERN : Power restoration estimates announced
PU
02:25aQuake warning system to be in place by 2023
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
2FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
3PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : How to get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update
5PARK LAWN CO LTD : PARK LAWN : Announces Completion of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.