Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NexTech AR Solutions Corporation - (NEXCF)

02/18/2020 | 06:08pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NexTech AR Solutions Corporation ("NexTech" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: NEXCF).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether NexTech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0," alleging, among other things, that NexTech had "virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock and insider self-dealing." 

On this news, NexTech's stock price fell $0.36 per share, or 21.73%, to close at $1.29 per share on February 10, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-nextech-ar-solutions-corporation---nexcf-301007094.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
