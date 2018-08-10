Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

08/10/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nielsen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018, which missed the Company’s public net income and free cash flow estimates by a wide margin and reduced previously reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance.  Nielsen cited the impact of the European General Data Protection Regulation, announced that it would do a “deep dive” into its “Buy” segment of operations, and announced that its Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Mitch Barns would retire from Nielsen at the end of 2018. 

On this news, Nielsen’s share price fell $7.46, or 25.23%, to close at $22.11 on July 26, 2018. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
