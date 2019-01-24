Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 01:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (“Nissan” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:  NSANY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nissan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 19, 2018, media outlets reported that the Company’s Chairman Carlos Ghosn had been arrested by Japanese authorities for violations of Japanese financial law.  In a press release, Nissan stated that the Company “has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company’s Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly”, which revealed “that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn’s compensation.”  The Company further stated that “in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly’s deep involvement has also been confirmed.”  Following this news, Nissan’s American depositary receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pCambridge Semantics Releases 2019 Benchmark Report Showcasing How Graph Analytics Database, AnzoGraph, Complements Graph Transactional Databases
BU
01:48pAIRBUS : threatens to shift work if Britain leaves EU with no deal
RE
01:48pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited To Contact The Firm
BU
01:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY
GL
01:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation – NHTC
GL
01:45pHB FULLER : H.B. Fuller's facility awarded IATF 16949 compliance
PR
01:45pTRIUMPH GOLD : Announces Results from Inaugural Drilling of the Irene Gold Vein, Defining Mineralization over 450 Metres with Gold Grades up to 20.7 grams per tonne
AQ
01:44pBORGWARNER : eAxle “iDM” Takes Electric Propulsion to a New Level
PU
01:44pAMC : RENEWS “RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS” FOR A FOURTH SEASON
PU
01:44pMEDIA ADVISORY : Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for MGMWERX
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4MCCORMICK & COMPANY : MCCORMICK: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.