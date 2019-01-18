Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 07:02pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nobilis Health Corporation (“Nobilis” or the “Company”) (NYSEAMERICAN: HLTH).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nobilis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 2, 2018, Nobilis reported reduced revenue for the second quarter of 2018, citing a $2.4 million adjustment to its accounts receivable.  On this news, Nobilis’s stock price fell $0.20 per share, more than 17%, to close at $0.95 per share on August 2, 2018. 

On November 9, 2018, Nobilis reported that it is “re-evaluating the Net Realizable Value on its Accounts Receivable and intends to make a significant adjustment to the carrying value of accounts receivable, primarily on out of network claims greater than 365 days old.”  Accordingly, Nobilis filed for additional time to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 while the Company and its auditor completed their review of Nobilis’s financial statements.  On this news, Nobilis’s stock price fell $0.18 per share, more than 25%, to close at $0.52 per share on November 12, 2018. 

Then, on November 15, 2018, Nobilis announced that it had received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements due to its failure to timely file its 10-Q.  Following this news, Nobilis’s stock price fell $0.07 per share, more than 12%, to close at $0.48 per share on November 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited (BIL) Rights Issue
PU
07:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Liberty Health Science Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LHSIF
GL
07:14pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
07:09pSO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 14
PU
07:09pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Arrives at Kemetco Testing Facility
PU
07:08pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Important January 31 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) by Kessler Topaz as Lead Counsel for the Class
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.