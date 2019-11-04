Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pareteum Corporation - TEUM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pareteum Corporation (“Pareteum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEUM).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Pareteum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 7, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value (“Aurelius Value”) published a report questioning Pareteum’s accounting regarding backlog, backlog conversion rates, and receivables.  On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.83 per share, or over 24%, to close at $2.58 per share on June 7, 2019. 

Then, on June 25, 2019, Viceroy Research Group (“Viceroy”) published a report that alleged further accounting discrepancies related to several sources of “uncollectable” revenue, concluding that Pareteum’s “total revenue is overstated by 42%.”  On this news, Pareteum’s stock price fell $0.51 per share, or over 20%, to close at $2.00 per share on June 26, 2019. 

On October 15, 2019, Pareteum announced that Chief Operating Officer Denis McCarthy was leaving the Company.  McCarthy had maintained the Company’s 36-month contractual revenue backlog spreadsheets and analysis that were scrutinized by the Aurelius Value and Viceroy reports.  On this news, Pareteum’s stock price fell $0.36 per share over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $0.83 per share on October 17, 2019. 

Finally, on October 21, 2019, after the market closed, Pareteum disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019.  On this news, Pareteum’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or nearly 60%, to close at $0.30 per share on October 22, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pIMPINJ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pSOLAR CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pSKECHERS U S A : Performance™ Elite Legend Colin Montgomerie Wins Invesco QQQ Championship
BU
05:31pFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:31pPETROLYMPIC : claim to the Government
AQ
05:31pBehcet's Disease Therapeutics Market - Advent of Novel Therapeutics to Boost Growth through 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
05:31pNUTRIEN : Impacted by a Temporary Slowdown in Fertilizer Demand; Positive 2020 Outlook
BU
05:31pSANOFI : FDA approves Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) for adults 65 years of age and older
PR
05:30pBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT 3Q19 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:30pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® celebrates hospitality for heroes in November
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5Indexes hit closing records amid further trade deal optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group