Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pfenex Inc. - PFNX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pfenex Inc. (“Pfenex” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFNX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pfenex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 15, 2020, Pfenex issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had “informed Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd., the Company’s commercialization partner for PF708, via a General Advice letter that additional comparative use human factors (CUHF) data, specifically from Forteo® (teriparatide injection) experienced users, would be required before PF708 Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) could be determined.” Specifically, Pfenex’s Chief Executive Officer stated that “[w]hile the previously submitted CUHF study included Forteo-experienced patients and caregivers, the FDA requested that a larger number of experienced subjects be studied[.]” 

On this news, Pfenex’s stock price fell $2.49 per share, or 27.85%, to close at $6.45 per share on April 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41p5N PLUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pBLUELINX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pDELEK US HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37pINNOSPEC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:35pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33p3DEO : Posts Triple Digit Annual Growth with Next Generation Metal 3D Printing
BU
07:32pSUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pB2GOLD : Reports Strong Q1 2020 Results and Quarterly Records for Total Gold Production, Gold Revenue, Operating Cash Flows and Cash Operating Costs; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.02 per share
AQ
07:31pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) COVID-19 Corporate Update - re-opening of US anode plant
AQ
07:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Dry Shampoo Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovation to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group