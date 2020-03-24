Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PharmaCielo Ltd. - PCLOF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PharmaCielo Ltd. (“PharmaCielo” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: PCLOF).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PharmaCielo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 2, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, in detail, that PharmaCielo had failed to disclose, among other issues: (i) various transactions with related parties; (ii) the delayed state of its Research Technology and Processing Centre’s construction; and (iii) the poor state of the Company’s Rionegro Growing Facility. 

On this news, PharmaCielo’s stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 32.39%, to close at $0.96 per share on March 2, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Technology for High-power-density Converters with Embedded Components
BU
10:05pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives
DJ
10:03pEISAI : Discovery Research on Multikinase Inhibitor Lenvatinib Honored with PSJ Award for Drug Research and Development '20
AQ
10:01pYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Acquires Danish Startup Grazper Technologies, Specialists in AI for Image Analytics
BU
10:01pYamana gold provides update as related to the canadian malartic mine
GL
10:01pCAPSTONE MINING : Files Technical Report for Santo Domingo Project
BU
09:58pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN
GL
09:56pInfant Formula Evolves and Advances in Nutrition
GL
09:55pMethanex files 2019 annual disclosure documents
GL
09:53pPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : PTTEP honored with NACC Integrity Awards for third time
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : CFO Turns to Crisis-Era Playbook Amid Coronavirus, Oil-Price Rout
5KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : KUNLUN ENERGY : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Gas Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group