Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation - PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pilgrim’s Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that “[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens.”  The indicted executives included Pilgrim’s Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin. 

On this news, Pilgrim’s Pride’s stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pLIBBEY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:12pSENSUS HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:10pConsumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:09pFacebook, Microsoft gripes with Apple's App Store on EU's antitrust radar
RE
02:09pLOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. Air Force, Lockheed Martin Complete Another Successful Hypersonics Test
PU
02:09pFIRST BANCORP : NC/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pBIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pATN INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:07pCORVUS GOLD INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. - VRCA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
3BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
4SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
5PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group