Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation - PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pilgrim’s Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that “[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens.”  The indicted executives included Pilgrim’s Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin. 

On this news, Pilgrim’s Pride’s stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. - LX
GL
05:30pChina Tightens Tech Export Rules Amid TikTok Talks
DJ
05:06pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – KGJI
GL
04:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation - PPC
GL
04:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Genius Brands International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GNUS
GL
04:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – KL
GL
04:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The GEO Group, Inc.  of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GEO
GL
04:32pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY- WRCDF
GL
04:17pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Agreement With FC Schalke 04 For The Acquisition Of The Player Weston Mckennie
RE
04:01pKGJI FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Investors of Important August 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – KGJI
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to Make Electric Cars Cheaper
2THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China Tightens Tech Export Rules Amid TikTok Talks
5SANOFI : EXCLUSIVE: Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group