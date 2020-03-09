Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. - PTLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Portola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  PTLA)  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Portola and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Portola attributed the result to a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product, and flat quarter-over-quarter demand.  On this news, Portola’s stock price fell $9.98 per share, or 40.34%, to close at $14.76 per share on January 10, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:34pAMOEBA : Amoéba announces the signature of an amendment to the contract for the issue of bonds convertible into shares
PU
06:33pAARON : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aaron's, Inc.
PR
06:31pINTER PIPELINE : Announces March 2020 Cash Dividend
AQ
06:31pJELD WEN : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
PR
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation – LNDC
GL
06:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:31pWatford Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend on Preference Shares
GL
06:29pRIO TINTO : David Gonski to chair Advisory Council to new startup accelerator designed to prepare school-age students for jobs of the future
PU
06:29pJetBlue, travel and hotel companies pull forecasts due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus
5S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group