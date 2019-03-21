Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF - SVXY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims arising from securities fraud or other unlawful business practices on behalf of investors of  ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (“SVXY” or the “Futures Fund”) (NYSEArca: SVXY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

[Click here to join a class action]

On Monday, February 5, 2018, the stock market declined, with the S&P 500 Index dropping 4% amid concerns about rising bond yields and higher inflation.  The CBOE Volatility Index (“VIX”) rocketed upward to a high of 38.80 during the day, from a close of 17.31 on Friday, February 2, 2018—a 124% daily spike.  The Index experienced a similar surge, as the price of the VIX futures contracts on which it was based jumped at the end of the trading day.  The price of SVXY shares, which track the inverse of the Index, declined.  By the close of trading on February 5, 2018, the price of SVXY had dropped to $71.82 per share, from the prior close of $105.60 per share, a 32% decline.  By market open on February 6, 2018, the price of SVXY shares had plummeted to a low of $11.11, a one-day decline of 90% from the prior day’s high of $107.19 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pRAJANT RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 certification
GL
07:20pEBAY : Updates to Key Item Specifics Are Here Updates to Key Item Specifics Are Here As we announced in our 2019 Early Seller Update, we are making it easier for you to take advantage of product-based shopping, which helps buyers find ...
PU
07:17pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
GL
07:16pFACEBOOK : Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees
DJ
07:15pOROCOBRE : 2018 Sustainability Report Orocobre Limited - Sustainability Report 2018_WEB_Final.pdf
PU
07:13pWAL MART STORES : Pinterest Pins Tech Hopes on Walmart Technology Chief
DJ
07:12pHYUNDAI MOTOR : shareholders to vote on Elliott's bid to change 'status quo'
RE
07:12pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AT&T Inc. - T
GL
07:12pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Uxin Ltd. - UXIN
GL
07:07pNIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEADLINE REMINDER: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Ac..
2DEADLINE REMINDER: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Ac..
3DEADLINE REMINDER: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Ac..
4Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Revlon, Inc. Investors
5GOGL - Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.