Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Progenity, Inc. - PROG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PROG).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Progenity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around June 19, 2020, Progenity conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 6.8 million shares priced at $15.00 per share.  Then, on August 13, 2020, Progenity issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2020.  Among other results, Progenity announced revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, which missed consensus estimates by approximately $8.92 million.  Progenity advised investors that “second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors” in connection with a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and participating states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce to them to order Progenity tests for their patients. 

On this news, Progenity’s stock price fell $1.24 per share, or 13.85%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:59pNZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
RE
04:59pMDC Partners to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit
AQ
04:59pKENNAMETAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:58pPOET TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
04:57pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pENVESTNET, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pVOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pWomack Statement on Snapback Sanctions on Iran
PU
04:56pNEKKAR : First Half 2020 Financial Statement
PU
04:56pBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Completes ip survey on mckenzie east
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2020 Results
4BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group