Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Provident Financial Services, Inc. - PFS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 04:42pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Provident Financial Services, Inc.  (“Provident” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Provident and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 27, 2018, Provident released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2018, disclosing “deterioration in selected commercial credits, including a $15.4 million credit to a commercial borrower” that had filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.  Provident further disclosed that the Company had established a $2.5 million specific reserve for this impaired loan.  

On July 5, 2018, Provident disclosed that the Company expected an additional reserve would be required for the remaining balance of the previously disclosed $15.4 million credit, and that its net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 would be reduced by up to $9.3 million, after tax, or up to $0.14 per diluted share. 

Then, on July 27, 2018, pre-market, Provident released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2018, disclosing that two additional loans from another commercial borrower became impaired during the quarter, leading to a net charge-off of $4 million.  Provident’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Christopher Martin (“Martin”), stated that the losses “were primarily driven by two commercial relationships which we believe involved borrower fraud in each instance.” 

On this news, Provident’s stock price fell $1.46 per share, or 5.27%, to close at $26.23 per share on July 27, 2018. 

Later, in December 2019, certain Provident emails were made public during the course of litigation in New York state court, which indicated that Provident was aware of the fraudulent nature of and/or risks posed by at least one of its failed loans.  Specifically, Provident executives and top-level management, including CEO Martin, seemingly ignored multiple red flags regarding a potential loan to Lotus Exim International (“Lotus”) before ultimately extending a $17 million loan to Lotus.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pTRULIEVE CANNABIS : Celebrates Record 45th Florida Dispensary with New Atlantic Coast Location
AQ
05:16pAPTIV : to Present at the CECP 2020 CEO Investor Forum
PR
05:15pPGNIG POLISH OIL & GAS : Current Report No. 6/2020
PU
05:15pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Historical transactions by 1832 Asset Management L.P. of trust units of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
AQ
05:15pUNITED AIRLINES : and American push back expected return of Boeing Max
AQ
05:12pMEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by Four Percent to $0.27 Per Share
BU
05:11pSPIRIT AIRLINES : Hurricanes prompt Spirit to move operations control center
AQ
05:11pSPIRIT AIRLINES : Hurricanes prompt Spirit to move operations control centre
AQ
05:11pLOPE STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)
PR
05:11pCurtis Glovier, Recent CEO of PENSCO and Former Managing Director at Fortress, Joins Star Mountain as a Senior Advisor
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
3Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group