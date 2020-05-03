Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. - RTIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 08:56am EDT

NEW YORK, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (“RTI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RTIX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RTI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 16, 2020, RTI disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating “the Company’s revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.”  RTI advised investors that the investigation was “precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016.”  On this news, RTI’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 17, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in iQIYI, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IQ
GL
09:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZM
GL
09:15aTOTAL S A : Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea
DJ
09:15aBOEING : Pentagon, Treasury Have $17 Billion Stimulus Money to Lend, But There's Little Interest
DJ
09:06aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in VMware, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VMW
GL
08:56aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. - RTIX
GL
08:48aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XP, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XP
GL
08:33aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Paysign, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PAYS
GL
08:30aTHYSSENKRUPP SEES CORONAVIRUS CASH SQUEEZE DESPITE ELEVATOR SALE : letter
RE
08:20aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Gulfport Energy Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GPOR
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S. airlines - Buffett
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..
4Roche wins U.S. nod for COVID-19 antibody test, aims to boost output
5U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group