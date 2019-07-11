Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. - RMED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Ra Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In September 2018, Ra Medical completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.  Then, on March 14, 2019, Ra Medical revealed that its fourth quarter 2018 financial results had been negatively impacted by issues related to the hiring and training of qualified sales personnel and certain production limitations. 

On this news, Ra Medical’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, or roughly 32.6%, to close at $4.43 per share on March 15, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pScandinavian Designs Chooses to Optimize Their Operations With Jesta I.S.'s Merchandising and Omnichannel Solutions
BU
05:57pRYERSON : to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6th to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05:57pUnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Tropical Storm Barry in Gulf States
BU
05:55pLOBLAW : Hope Blooms planting seeds of change in Toronto
AQ
05:55pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUL 11, 2019 Difficult Weather Conditions at the Port of New Orleans
PU
05:55pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit
BU
05:50pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 17/19 - Copel Telecom - Hiring of Legal and Financial Advisors
PU
05:50pGARMIN : Improve Your Shooting with Garmin's Xero S1 Trapshooting Trainer
PU
05:50pSPRINT : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
05:50pValterra Extends Closing of Equity Financing; Reports on Corporate Matters
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
4KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About