Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation - RLGY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 12:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation  (“Realogy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLGY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Realogy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 22, 2019, media outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Realogy for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions. 

On this news, Realogy’s stock price fell $0.71 per share, more than 9%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $7.13 per share on May 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:15aThat Offer to Make You Debt-Free? It Can Make You -2-
DJ
12:15aThat Offer to Make You Debt-Free? It Can Make You Worse Off
DJ
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ABMD
GL
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EGBN
GL
12:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Netflix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NFLX
GL
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HSDT
GL
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation - INS
GL
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. f/k/a Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. f/k/a Wecast Network Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IDEX
GL
12:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CannTrust Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTST
GL
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Acer Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACER
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : EXCLUSIVE: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
2FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
3QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION : QUESTERRE ENERGY : reports second quarter 2019 results
4SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lea..
5SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, MMM, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group