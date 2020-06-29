Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGI).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Renewable Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 23, 2020, Renewable Energy issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company’s second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between negative $12 million and negative $2 million,” down sharply from the range of $20 million to $35 million that the Company had previously announced on April 30, 2020.  Explaining its significantly revised outlook, Renewable Energy advised investors that “[t]he guidance model used in connection with the previous estimate contained inadvertent calculation errors, which on their own would have resulted in a significant reduction in the Company’s previous Adjusted EBITDA estimate.” 

On this news, Renewable Energy’s stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 20.47%, to close at $22.73 per share on June 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aGREEN LANDSCAPING PUBL : Change of number of shares and votes in Green Landscaping Group AB (publ)
AQ
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN PUBL : to divest vacant property in Täby
AQ
01:01aNORDIC NANOVECTOR : to amend PARADIGME trial protocol to expand eligible patient population
AQ
01:01aFEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : secures further financial resources
AQ
01:01aARYZTA : June revenue and liquidity update
AQ
01:01aINVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund acquires majority stake in Eco Baltia
AQ
01:01aPHOENIX TREE : Danke Rolls Out its Brand-New Live Streamed Program, Danke Roast
PR
01:01aMobidiag Swiftly Brings COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Market, Partners With Rootstock for Cloud ERP
BU
01:01aANALYSIS OF THE COVID-19 IMPACT : Screen and Script Writing Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Number of Movies and TV Series Worldwide to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aNational Veterans Business Development Council Welcomes Ericsson as Corporate Member
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : THE FORTESCUE HIVE: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group