Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. - RVLT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 03:04pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. ("Revolution Lighting" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:  RVLT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Revolution Lighting and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On October 17, 2018, Revolution Lighting reported preliminary financial results for third quarter 2018 with revenue expected to be $33 million, compared to guidance of $40-$41 million.  The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert V. LaPenta, offered to acquire all of the common stock of the Company for a price of $2.00 per share.  On this news, Revolution Lighting's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or over 38%, to close at $1.58 per share on October 17, 2018. 

On October 19, 2018, Revolution Lighting disclosed "an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding certain revenue recognition practices, including bill and hold transactions that occurred between 2014 through the second quarter of 2018."  On this news, Revolution Lighting's stock price fell $0.16 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.43 per share on October 22, 2018. 

Then, on November 14, 2018, Revolution Lighting announced that its Transaction Committee was considering an updated proposal from LaPenta to acquire all of the Company's outstanding stock for $1.50 per share, referring in part to the SEC investigation as part of the reason La Penta wished to take the Company private.  On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $0.85 per share on November 15, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-revolution-lighting-technologies-inc---rvlt-300791155.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pNETGEAR® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
04:03pCSX Corporation Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend
GL
04:02pRUMBLEON, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Its Class B Common Stock
BU
04:02pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : Announces Fiscal First Quarter Revenues and Profits
BU
04:02pVAXART : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BU
04:02pENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Financial Results for its Fiscal First Quarter and Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
BU
04:02pREALNETWORKS : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results
PR
04:02pMICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : American Express Global Business Travel, The Coca-Cola Company, Hilton, Ola, and TAP Air Portugal Honored at MicroStrategy World™ 2019
BU
04:02pANAPLAN : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04:02pCONDUENT : to Report Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 20, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.