Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rockwell Medical, Inc. – RMTI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Rockwell Medical, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RMTI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Rockwell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 10, 2018, Rockwell disclosed that the Company “received a letter dated April 24, 2018 from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting certain information generally with respect to the status of [Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”)] determination of separate reimbursement status for Triferic and our current decision not to actively market and sell Triferic without such separate reimbursement.” 

On May 22, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Rockwell announced that Robert Chioini, Rockwell’s President and Chief Executive Officer, had been terminated effective immediately. 

On May 23, 2018, NASDAQ announced that “trading in the company’s stock had been halted”.  On May 23, 2018, Chioini issued a press release that contained a letter to Rockwell shareholders purporting to explain the circumstances surrounding his termination and raising questions about possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Company’s board.  On this news, upon resumption of trading on May 25, 2018, Rockwell’s share price fell $0.37, or over 6%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $5.57 on May 29, 2018, damaging investors. 

On June 27, 2018, during pre-market hours, Rockwell announced the resignation of its auditor, Plante & Moran, PLLC, effective immediately, and disclosing communications indicating that CMS had declined Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement status for Triferic, as well as a statement by the auditor that those communications were “inconsistent with representations made to us by Rockwell, orally and in writing.”  The auditor further stated, inter alia, that there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting.  On this news, Rockwell’s share price fell $0.85, or over 16%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $4.41 on June 28, 2018.  Then, on June 29, 2018, Rockwell issued a press release, stating that “it appears that Chioini and perhaps others withheld information regarding Triferic from the Company’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board.”

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22pCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22pBLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21pATLANTIA : Italy acts to revoke motorway concession after bridge collapse
AQ
11:21pTHERAPEUTIC INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:21pNEW AGE BEVERAGES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:21pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : August 17, 2018 GRANITE REIT DECLARES AUGUST 2018 DISTRIBUTION
PU
11:19pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pMANCHESTER UNITED : Demarai Gray aims to fill Riyad Mahrez's shoes at Leicester City
AQ
11:17pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pSKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Grants Stock Options
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.